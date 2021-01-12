Kevin Hart Signs Major Netflix Deal To Lead Four New Movies PA

Kevin Hart has signed a major deal with Netflix that will see him star in, and produce, four new films in partnership with the streaming service.

It is the biggest film commitment Netflix has made since it renewed a contract to make four more movies with Adam Sandler in January 2020.

The decision to sign Hart is not surprising, given that his show Zero F**ks Given is the platform’s top comedy special, and his films have grossed more than $4 billion at the global box office.

Zero F**ks Given was watched by more than 21 million people in its first four weeks, Netflix said.

Confirming the deal to Deadline, Netflix’s head of original films, Scott Stuber, said he was excited to partner with Hart and his company, Hartbeat Productions.

‘Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times,’ he said.

He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films,’ Stuber added.

Hart told the publication he plans to produce ‘cutting-edge’ films that put the audience first.

‘This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives,’ he said of his production company.

The actor is also set to star in and produce a Netflix limited series, True Story, as announced in December 2020.