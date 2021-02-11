Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Allegedly Stole More Than $1 Million From Him

Queens County District Attorney/PA

Kevin Hart’s former personal shopper allegedly stole more than $1 million from the comedian.

Dylan Syer, who worked for Hart for two years, is accused of using the actor’s credit cards to buy himself luxury items including five Patek Philippe watches, Louis Vuitton bags and art collectables.

Among the charges against him, Syer is accused of grand larceny for funnelling money from the actor’s credit cards into his personal accounts.

Hart hired Syer in 2015 and they worked together for just under two years.

District Attorney Melinda Katz alleged that Syer started small with legitimate, authorised purchases for his client, but after a while he started purchasing items for himself, which he had posted to his home and business address.

During a search of Syer’s home, police seized approximately $250,000 worth of money and goods. Prosecutors said Syer had regularly flaunted the purchases on his Instagram page.

‘No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money,’ she said in a statement.

The total amount of money he spent amounts to approximately $1.2 million dollars over the course of the two years.

Aside from luxury wearables, he is believed to have accumulated 20 collectable art-world dolls from Bearbrick and KAWS. He is also accused of purchasing a Sam Friedman painting. Prosecutors are still investigating the true extent of his purchases.

‘The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business,’ Katz said.

Syer first started working with Hart through his personal shopping business Sire Consulting, through which he was asked to source for him and buy several items.

He appeared at a New York court yesterday, February 10, for his arraignment. If found guilty of the charges against him, which also include identity theft, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

‘This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself,’ Katz said.

Syer is due to appear in court again on February 17.