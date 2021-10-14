Kevin James Pornhub Is Trending Again

ZUMA/Alamy/Pornhub/Instagram

If you’ve seen the words ‘Kevin James’ and ‘Pornhub’ trending alongside each other recently you’re probably wondering what exactly is going on.

And while you’d be right to be confused, there’s actually no need to worry – there’s a simple, but still funny explanation behind the trend, although we all could probably have gone without having the idea in our heads.

Advert 10

The trend comes courtesy of a map that purports to show the most popular search terms on Pornhub in each state, with the most popular category in Tennessee listed as none other than the King of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop star himself.

Alamy

Now, if that in itself didn’t raise suspicions, other entries like ‘Goth Hospital’ and ‘Boats’ should make it abundantly clear that this map might not be totally legit.

In fact, the origins of the map are a whole lot more mundane: it was actually created as a joke by Twitter user @SortaBad a couple of years ago, before being pinched by several other users who have caused it to go viral.

Advert 10

As the original creator pointed out in a tweet recently, the fake map tends to recirculate ‘every few months,’ leading to renewed cycles of confusion over why Kevin James and Pornhub are being mentioned in so many tweets.

Pornhub releases it’s own – all too real – list of its most popular search terms each year, revealing in 2019 that ‘alien’ was among the top three searches on the site.

It’s not clear whether James is aware of the existence of the map, but here’s hoping someone out there gets the chance to ask him about his status as Tennessee’s biggest heartthrob in the near future.

Advert 10