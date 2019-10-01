Kevin Smith Announces Clerks 3

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Kevin Smith has announced Clerks 3 is in the works with cast members returning from the original franchise.

The third film has been talked about for some time after the original Clerks first hit theatres in 1994, followed by the sequel in 2006.

The first two movies followed Dante, played by Brian O’Halloran, and Randal, played by Jeff Anderson, during their time as store clerks at a convenience store and later at a fast-food empire.

Smith is already bringing two of the film’s characters, Jay and Silent Bob, back this year in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot but he took to Instagram today to announce the Clerks franchise is growing.

He shared a picture of himself alongside Anderson and co-star Jay Mewes, explaining they’d all discussed Clerks 3 and decided to make it happen. All three men will appear in the film, and O’Halloran will also be returning to bring his character back to life.

The filmmaker didn’t hold back when describing the film and I think it’s safe to say he’s set high expectations.

Smith wrote:

We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime!

Smith went on to explain the screenplay for the film is a completely new creation which is still being written, rather than a script which was penned a few years ago.

He continued to express his excitement for the new project, writing:

This means I’m gonna get to play with my two favorite inaction figures again: Dante & Randal! Two weeks from the debut of @jayandsilentbob Reboot… I’m ecstatic to announce our imminent return to Quick Stop! So I assure you: we’re open!

Clerks fans were quick to join in with Smith’s excitement, so while there’s no word on when the film will start production hopefully they won’t have to wait too long to see the clerks back in action!

