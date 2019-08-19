Kevin Smith Is Rebooting He-Man For Netflix

PA Images/Hasbro

Prepare yourselves folks, because it seems the manliest man with a blonde bob and the manliest name in the universe is making a return.

That’s right, He-Man is reportedly smashing his way back onto the small screen, by way of Netflix, in a new animated series helmed by Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith.

The new series will be called Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and is said to take place in the Mattel toy-inspired world, focussing on some of the unresolved storylines from the original 80s cartoon.

Get ready for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated @netflix show from @ThatKevinSmith that will pick up where the 80s show left off! #MOTU pic.twitter.com/enQyRjGDjs — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) August 18, 2019

The news was announced at Power-Con 2019, where it was revealed Smith will act as showrunner and executive producer. The new series will be produced by Mattel Television, while the VP of Mattel TV, Rob David – who wrote He-Man: the Eternity War – will also executive produce, as ComicBook reports.

Rob David said:

’Masters of the Universe’ has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within. Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a ‘Masters’ superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.

Mattel TV

Speaking about the new venture, Smith said, via Variety:

I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!

By the Power of Grayskull! I have to shower! No – I mean I have the flour! Myah! One more try: I HAVE THE POWER! Thank you @Mattel and @netflix for letting my play in your Universe! I promise: this will not be a Stinkor! #MOTU https://t.co/ysDy5N8c39 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 18, 2019

Unlike Netflix’s current animated show, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, a reboot of the 1980’s spinoff featuring He-Man’s sister She-Ra, the upcoming series by Smith is said to be a continuation of the original series, picking up where the show left off in 1985.

While Smith serves as executive producer and showrunner, Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Benardin (Alphas) are the writers behind the series. As Smith said, it will be animated by Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Castlevania.

Say it with me now: I. Have… The Power!

