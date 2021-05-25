unilad
Kevin Spacey Accuser Reacts ‘What The Hell?’ To His New Role

by : Emily Brown on : 25 May 2021 10:05
Kevin Spacey Accuser Reacts 'What The Hell?' To His New RolePA Images

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct has described the actor’s recent casting news as ‘absurd,’ and says his first thought was, ‘What the hell?’

It was announced this week that Spacey has been approached to star as a detective in an upcoming Italian film titled L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, or The Man Who Drew God, which is directed by Franco Nero and will reportedly see Spacey’s character investigate a man wrongfully accused of sexually abusing children.

The role would be the first the actor has booked since he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, when Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old.

Kevin spacey (PA Images)PA

Mark Ebenhoch, another of Spacey’s accusers, made his disapproval for the casting clear, as he told TMZ the decision was arrogant and irresponsible.

Ebenhoch has claimed an incident involving Spacey took place while on the set of the 1995 film Outbreak, when the actor allegedly had young male crew members solicit Ebenhoch for sex.

Following the alleged encounter, Ebenhoch says he decided not to file a report with the police or launch a lawsuit against Spacey.

Upon hearing about Spacey’s role in the upcoming film, Ebenhoch told TMZ his first thought was: ‘What the hell?’

Kevin Spacey at the 2017 BAFTAs (PA Images)PA Images

Given the alleged history of sexual misconduct, the accuser said he finds Spacey’s involvement in the film ‘absurd,’ especially considering the film deals with the same subject matter surrounding Spacey’s alleged actions.

Ebenhoch isn’t the only one questioning Nero’s decision to cast Spacey in his film, which also stars both Nero and his wife, Vanessa Redgrave. However, the director defended his decision as he told CNN he cast Spacey ‘because he is a great actor.’

When asked about the accusations made against Spacey, Nero expressed his belief that they are ‘false’.

Reiterating his stance to ABC News, the director said he was ‘very happy’ Spacey agreed to take part in the film and that he ‘can’t wait to start the movie.’

Kevin Spacey in House of Card (HBO)HBO
Ebenhoch is still waiting for Spacey to offer him a public apology and to take full responsibility for the alleged misconduct, but in the meantime he says he hopes the producers of his new film have made sure the actor has changed his ways.

He’s hopeful Spacey’s alleged inappropriate behaviour is a thing of the past, but believes those behind the film should keep an eye on the actor while on set.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

