Kevin Spacey Casting In ‘Wrongly Accused Paedophile’ Film Defended By Producer

The producer of upcoming Italian movie L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), has defended his decision to cast Kevin Spacey.

Three years after multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment and abuse, the American Beauty actor is set to play a detective conducting an investigation into a blind artist who has been ‘wrongfully accused of sex abuse’.

This will mark Spacey’s first role since the allegations against him were made in 2017. One of his accusers had allegedly been 14 years old at the time of the incident.

In the aftermath of the allegations, Spacey was dropped from his starring role in hit series House of Cards and was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in the film All The Money In The World.

The fact that Spacey has returned to acting has sparked widespread controversy, especially given that this film deals with such sensitive subject matter. Many have also noted uncomfortable similarities between Spacey and the accused artist in the film.

Now, the film’s producer Louis Nero has spoken with CNN about his reasons for casting Spacey, defending his decision.

Nero said:

I cast him because he is a great actor.

When questioned about the multiple allegations made against Spacey, Nero stated that he believes these to be ‘false’.

Spacey has never commented on the allegations of assault, however he did apologize for allegedly making unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s, when Rapp had been just 14 years old.

Spacey gave the following statement in 2017:

I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.

Filming for L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio is already underway, and the film is set to be released early next year.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.