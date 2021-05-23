Kevin Spacey Set To Play Detective Investigating ‘Wrongly-Accused Paedophile’ In Screen Return

Kevin Spacey/ YouTube/PA Images

Kevin Spacey looks set to return to acting, three years after he was accused by multiple people of sexual harassment and abuse.

Spacey is reportedly slated to appear in an Italian film titled L’uomo che disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), in which he is said to play a detective tasked with investigating a blind artist who is ‘wrongfully accused of sex abuse’.

Any return to acting by Spacey was bound to be controversial, but the subject matter of the upcoming film is sure to raise eyebrows even further, as the plot reportedly involves Spacey’s character ‘investigating claims of paedophilia’.

PA Images

In 2017, Spacey was accused by several men of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour dating back decades, with at least one of the accusers, Anthony Rapp, saying he was 14 at the time of the incident. Spacey has denied the claims.

The film, which will reportedly begin filming in Turin, Italy, in the coming weeks, will be directed by Franco Nero, who will also co-star in the film alongside his wife, the legendary British actress Vanessa Redgrave.

The plot revolves around a blind artist who draws people by listening to their voices, The Telegraph reports. As his star rises, the artists faces ‘wrongful’ allegations of underage sexual abuse, for which he is investigated by Spacey’s character.

PA Images

In an interview, Nero said he had sought out Spacey for the role, saying, ‘Among the actors, I made contact with Kevin Spacey. I’d have been very happy to bring him back on to a film set.’

Spacey has not acted since the emergence of the allegations against him in 2017, when he was fired from House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World.

The actor is currently facing proceedings in New York over allegations of abuse, while the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK is considering charges involving a number of sexual assault allegations dating back to 2004. A criminal case against Spacey over claims he assaulted an 18-year-old in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2016 was dropped in 2019.