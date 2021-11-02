Khaby Lame And Zlatan Ibrahimović Star In Ridiculous Squid Game Parody

@Ibra_official/Twitter

TikToker Khaby Lame and Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović have parodied the sixth round from hit Netflix series Squid Game.

When Ibrahimović isn’t busy scoring goals for Serie A club AC Milan, he’s apparently recreating scenes from hit series, such as the South Korean survival programme that has taken Netflix by storm.

He may have won 31 trophies as a footballer, but maybe Ibrahimović is seeking a Bafta too, after he paired up with Lame, who has more than 100 million followers on TikTok.

Turn away now if you haven’t seen episode seven of Squid Game.

Lame has become known for his comedic videos on the platform, in which he reacts to other people’s unnecessarily extra ways of doing certain tasks with a look of utter bafflement and disdain.

In an odd and completely unpredicted turn of events, in his latest video the TikToker is joined by Ibrahimović, who has also posted the video on his Twitter, alongside the comment, ‘My Game My Rules @KhabyLame’.

In the sixth game, the remaining players had to cross a walkway made with squares of either tempered or normal glass. Lame once again echoes what we were all thinking while watching – why couldn’t they just walk along the metal bars in the middle?

However, the shock revelation of being met with Ibrahimović upon completing the bridge, adorned in pink suit, shape mask and all, is what ultimately sends Lame over the edge.

The post has since amassed more than 49 million views, more than 7 million likes, and 70,000 comments on Lame’s TikTok, with the star joking that he ‘usually […] always wins’ but that he had ‘waited a year for a v worthy opponent’. ‘You r King,’ he told Ibrahimović.

Users have since flooded to the post in stitches over the parody and in awe of the two stars coming together. One said, ‘Collab that we never ask but we need.’

Another wrote:

The most random collab in history but I like it.

A third commented, ‘Ok. This is the most legendary collab of all time. ZLATANN!!’