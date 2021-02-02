Kid Cudi And 50 Cent Working On New Show Together PA Images

Kid Cudi has teased a new TV show that fellow musician 50 Cent will be involved with, and people are excited.

Both Kid Cudi and 50 Cent have had incredible music careers in their own right and achieved multi-platinum records, but they have also found success in TV and film.

Advert 10

In recent years, Kid Cudi has managed to create an impressive acting portfolio after starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Entourage. Equally, 50 Cent has had success as a TV producer working on the likes of Power and For Life. The artists are now working together on a new show.

With their experience in mind, it will be interesting to see what the two artists come up with. Kid Cudi took to Twitter to announce the collaboration.

Kid Cudi didn’t give too much insight into the new show, but many will be excited by the statement:

Advert 10

Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted out. “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart.

It is unclear exactly what format the show would be. At the moment it seems that they are simply sharing ideas and talking about a possible venture. Given the range of programming that the two artists have worked on, the show could be anything from a comedy to a gritty drama.

Despite the uncertainty, fans of the artists appear to be hopeful that ‘big thing’ that will be produced will be a hit.