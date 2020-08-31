Kids Honour Chadwick Boseman With Action Figure Memorials

children honour chadwick boseman with action figure memorials 1 MarkRuffalo/Twitter

The impact Chadwick Boseman had on young people is one that cannot be put into words, but is perhaps best encapsulated in pictures – as proven by the memorials children around the world have been holding for their hero since his death.

The 43-year-old Black Panther star died in his Los Angeles home last week with his wife and family by his side. He had been suffering with colon cancer for four years, a diagnosis he never made public.

Since his passing, tributes from his fellow Avengers, actors and fans have poured in, and now children have taken to commemorating their role model in the best way they know how: with action figures.

Chadwick Boseman

Parents around the globe have been sharing pictures on social media of their children holding their own memorials for Boseman, with many of them throwing up the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute across their chests.

One proud parent, King Westbrook, shared a picture of his son Kian surrounded by all of his action figures, alongside the caption: ‘My baby boy and the Avengers holding a memorial for Black Panther #Wakanda4Ever.’

Westbrook went on to explain that Kian was ‘heartbroken’ when he found out about Boseman’s death, but said his son ‘knows death is a part [of] being human, and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way’.

‘He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes too,’ Kian told CNN. ‘When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn’t stop talking about him.’

Young Kian isn’t the only one paying tribute to his hero in this way; Mark Ruffalo, who starred opposite Boseman in the Avengers films, shared a couple of photos of two little boys holding their own wakes for Black Panther using their toys.

In each of the two photos, the boys had laid out a number of Marvel figurines in a circle around their T’Challa doll as they sat alongside them while throwing up the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute.

‘This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever,’ Ruffalo wrote – an undeniable statement when you consider just how many children are currently grieving the loss of a man they considered an actual superhero.

One of the young boy’s in Ruffalo’s pictures, Carter, wanted to honour the actor and thought such a memorial would be fitting, his mum, Sade Berry of Greenville, South Carolina, said.

Other children clearly felt the same, with similar pictures soon starting to emerge on social media:

Clearly, Boseman’s portrayal of T’Challa in Black Panther – the first Marvel film with a predominantly Black cast – is one that has made a mark on future generations, and will continue to do so well after his death.

Our thoughts are with Chadwick’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.