Kill Bill Vol. 3 Would Star Maya Hawke As The Bride’s Daughter, Tarantino Says

Miramax/PA Images

Maya Hawke would play The Bride’s daughter in Kill Bill Vol. 3, Quentin Tarantino has revealed.

Tarantino has spoke about the possibility of revisiting Kill Bill for years. In 2019, he said a third chapter was ‘definitely on the cards’ and if ‘any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill‘ – however, it’s remained in the realm of hypotheticals.

Advert 10

While promoting his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel, Tarantino stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience, where he dished another juicy detail on the Kill Bill Vol. 3 we may never see: Stranger Things star Maya Hawke would play The Bride’s daughter, who also happens to be Uma Thurman’s child in real life.

Netflix

‘I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered. And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be f*cking exciting,’ he told Rogan.

Hawke, the daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke, appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a hesitant member of the Manson family.

Advert 10

PA Images

Speaking about Tarantino in 2019, Hawke told Entertainment Tonight, ‘I grew up around Quentin and around those movies. They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother’s] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful.’

If the threequel ever came to fruition, it would likely follow the grown-up daughter of Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) as she pursues vengeance against Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride for killing her mother in the first movie. ‘When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting,’ she earlier told the young girl.

Advert 10

But The Bride and Bebe would have others to contend with. ‘Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up,’ Tarantino said.

The director earlier spoke of his concerns over giving the character ‘some cockamamie adventure… she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard’.