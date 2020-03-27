Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer Just Dropped

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Eve and Villanelle are back in the new season of Killing Eve, which is set to arrive two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

I suspect the creators of the show know we’re in need of something to keep us entertained while in self-isolation.

The exciting news was shared on the official Twitter account for the show, revealing season three will drop at 9pm on April 12 on BBC America and AMC.

The new episodes are expected to arrive on iPlayer in the UK after they have been shown in full in the US on BBC America, to ensure no spoilers get leaked across the pond.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger with Eve left for dead, but considering the show is called Killing Eve, there wouldn’t be much of a story without her. Creators soon confirmed Eve would be returning through a number of teasers, and the new trailer officially sees her back in action.

The new episodes look to be as tense as ever, as the opening scenes of the trailer show Villanelle (Jodie Comer) dressed as a creepy clown and doing a terrible job of entertaining kids at a party. Things only get more dramatic from there as the assassin learns Eve (Sandra Oh) is alive.

The new season comes from showrunner Suzanne Heathcote, who took over from Emerald Fennell after her stint on season two.

The show’s creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was in charge of season one, previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about having Suzanne on board, saying:

I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.

UK fans of the series will likely have to wait at least a few weeks for the show to air in full in the US before it arrives on iPlayer, and we can get through it in one epic bingeing session, however, as season two only arrived in the UK last June, it’s possible we won’t see season three until the same time this year.

Maybe those in charge will take pity on us this side of the Atlantic and give us the new episodes early, too? We can only hope!

Watch Killing Eve from Sunday, April 12 on BBC America and AMC.