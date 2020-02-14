BBC America Announce Season Three Of Killing Eve Starts On April 26

Killing Eve S3 BBC

BBC America has announced the award winning show Killing Eve will officially be returning to our screens April 26!

The show, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will be returning at the end of April which I’m sure fans are glad to know since season two ended on such a huge cliffhanger.

Entertainment Weekly said the crime-thriller show will first air on BBC America and AMC. It’s then typically aired in the UK a couple of months later.

Before season three has even aired, BBC America have already confirmed there will definitely be a season four of the hit series.

They reported that Season two of Killing Eve had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its season one audience – and that was a tough act to follow.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh PA images

The show has received several awards since it first started in 2018, including actress Sandra Oh winning ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series’ in the drama category last year and Jodie Comer winning a BAFTA for ‘Best Leading Actress’.

Killing Eve will continue its tradition of passing the baton to a new female lead writer every season – from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the first season, to Emerald Fennell in the second, to Suzanne Heathcote in the third, and in its fourth, to another incredible talent, to be announced.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for the Villanelle sized hole in my life to be filled again.