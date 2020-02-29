Killing Eve Star Kim Bodnia Cast In Witcher Season 2
Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia has been cast in season two of The Witcher, and his new role looks every bit as juicy.
Best known in the UK as Russian intelligence agent – and Villanelle’s primary handler – Konstantin, Bodnia, 54, is now taking his dramatic talents to the mystical land of the Continent.
The Danish actor will be picking up the sword of Vesemir, a character renowned for being ‘the oldest and most experienced witcher’ at ancient Witcher training centre, Kaer Morhen.
Netflix officially announced this casting decision over Facebook, stating:
Breaking news from the Continent: Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve, The Bridge) has been cast as Vesemir in the second season of The Witcher!
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said:
I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher.
I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.
Vesemir was a fixture within The Witcher videogame series, acting as a protective father figure to Geralt of Rivia during his intensive training at Kaer Morhen.
Vesemir was also one of the very few individuals who survived the brutal massacre at Kaer Morhen in the second half of the 12th century, by mages and priests who believed Witchers to be abominations.
According to Netflix, he is ‘fiercely protective of the remaining few [Witchers] who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on ‘the Path’ slaying monsters’.
Although some would have preferred to see Mark Hamill in the role – as was rumoured last year – this casting decision has been mostly received with enthusiasm by fans of The Witcher, with many describing this less obvious choice as ‘amazing’.
Once person commented:
Great Stuff. Mark Hamill would of been to predictable. I like this choice. [sic]
Another said:
Great left field choice, He was awesome in Killing Eve!
Bodnia won’t be only newcomer to the show, with Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson all joining the cast.
Leads Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will all be reprising their roles, as will Joey Batey, who played Geralt’s memorable minstrel, Jaskier.
Season two of The Witcher will arrive on Netflix at some point in 2021.
