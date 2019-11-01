Kim Kardashian Recreated Elle Woods’ Harvard Essay Video From Legally Blonde For Halloween

Kim Kardashian has done it again. And by ‘it,’ I mean she’s won Halloween and broken the internet again in the process.

Sorry guys, all of your efforts were appreciated but unfortunately they just didn’t cut it. Probably because none of us have the money, time, or resources (but mainly money) that Kimmy K does, but ah well, at least we get to live vicariously through her for a while.

In recent years, the reality TV star and entrepreneur has upped her fancy dress game by channelling some of the most famous names in recent history. Think: Cher, Madonna, and – of course – Pamela Anderson, to name just a few.

But perhaps Kim’s most accurate portrayal so far is her most recent, Elle Woods, of Legally Blonde fame:

That’s right. Kim, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, channelled perhaps the most iconic fictional pop culture law student of all time when she decided to recreate Elle Woods’ Harvard essay video from the first Legally Blonde film.

Yep, you heard me correctly. Rather than simply dress up as Reese Witherspoon’s character and leave it at that, the mum-of-four made the entire video essay from scratch – word for word – acting out every scene in the process.

Including, but not exclusively: the meeting with Elle’s society Delta Nu to vote on Charmin toilet paper (‘all those opposed to chafing, say aye’); the bikini pool scene discussing Days of Our Lives (‘why yes Margo, I do’); and the ‘legal jargon’ scene where she aptly tells a wolf-whistling man, ‘I object!’

The scenes wouldn’t be the same without the outfits though, so – naturally – Kim can be seen wearing perfect replicas of everything Elle wore in the original essay, such as the Barbie pink slip dress, the Tiffany & Co. heart tag choker and baby pink sunglasses.

The reality star also donned a blonde wig and pink lip gloss, carrying a pink feather pen and of course a bag with a dog inside to complete the look – something Reese Witherspoon clearly appreciated when she wrote ‘Elle Woods forever!’ on her Instagram story.

Rather than being simply another costume though, this look sends a message to all those who have doubted Kim could ever be a lawyer, and those who have said she’s only been able to study law because of her privilege and money.

Kim revealed her decision to become a lawyer in April this year through an Instagram post, announcing she was undertaking a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and aimed to take the bar in 2022.

I hope Kim’s able to prove her haters wrong and show them she will ‘be an amazing lawyer’ – exactly like Elle Woods.

I just wonder what Kanye has to say about it all?

