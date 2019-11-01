Kim Kardashian Recreated Elle Woods’ Harvard Essay Video From Legally Blonde For Halloween

Kim Kardashian has done it again. And by ‘it,’ I mean she’s won Halloween and broken the internet again in the process.
Sorry guys, all of your efforts were appreciated but unfortunately they just didn’t cut it. Probably because none of us have the money, time, or resources (but mainly money) that Kimmy K does, but ah well, at least we get to live vicariously through her for a while.
In recent years, the reality TV star and entrepreneur has upped her fancy dress game by channelling some of the most famous names in recent history. Think: Cher, Madonna, and – of course – Pamela Anderson, to name just a few.
But perhaps Kim’s most accurate portrayal so far is her most recent, Elle Woods, of Legally Blonde fame:
That’s right. Kim, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, channelled perhaps the most iconic fictional pop culture law student of all time when she decided to recreate Elle Woods’ Harvard essay video from the first Legally Blonde film.
Yep, you heard me correctly. Rather than simply dress up as Reese Witherspoon’s character and leave it at that, the mum-of-four made the entire video essay from scratch – word for word – acting out every scene in the process.
Including, but not exclusively: the meeting with Elle’s society Delta Nu to vote on Charmin toilet paper (‘all those opposed to chafing, say aye’); the bikini pool scene discussing Days of Our Lives (‘why yes Margo, I do’); and the ‘legal jargon’ scene where she aptly tells a wolf-whistling man, ‘I object!’
The scenes wouldn’t be the same without the outfits though, so – naturally – Kim can be seen wearing perfect replicas of everything Elle wore in the original essay, such as the Barbie pink slip dress, the Tiffany & Co. heart tag choker and baby pink sunglasses.
The reality star also donned a blonde wig and pink lip gloss, carrying a pink feather pen and of course a bag with a dog inside to complete the look – something Reese Witherspoon clearly appreciated when she wrote ‘Elle Woods forever!’ on her Instagram story.
Rather than being simply another costume though, this look sends a message to all those who have doubted Kim could ever be a lawyer, and those who have said she’s only been able to study law because of her privilege and money.
Kim revealed her decision to become a lawyer in April this year through an Instagram post, announcing she was undertaking a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and aimed to take the bar in 2022.
View this post on Instagram
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
I hope Kim’s able to prove her haters wrong and show them she will ‘be an amazing lawyer’ – exactly like Elle Woods.
I just wonder what Kanye has to say about it all?
