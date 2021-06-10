unilad
Advert

Kingpin Is Officially Getting A Sequel

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Jun 2021 09:58
Kingpin Is Officially Getting A SequelMGM

Take that, you freaky piece of sh*t! Kingpin is finally getting a sequel.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s cinematic output isn’t exactly dripping with class: you have Jeff Daniels destroying a toilet on laxatives; Cameron Diaz accidentally using ejaculate as hair gel; Jack Black hypnotised to see women’s ‘true beauty’; and Jim Carrey’s alter ego sucking on a woman’s breast.

Advert

However, their gross-out comedy was massive in the 1990s into the 2000s, with the pair revisiting their biggest success in Dumb and Dumber To (the less said about it, the better). Now, a Kingpin sequel is in the works.

Bill Murray in Kingpin. (MGM)MGM

Kingpin, starring Woody Harrelson as bowling prodigy Roy Munson, Randy Quaid as Amish phenom Ishmael and Bill Murray as Ernie McCracken, was the second feature film from the duo. However, while it was directed by them, Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan penned the script.

As reported by Collider, details regarding the plot, setting and time period of the follow-up haven’t been revealed, with the project still in its early stages. It’s currently unclear whether the Farrelly brothers will return to direct, or if Fanaro and Nathan will come back.

Advert
Woody Harrelson in Kingpin. (MGM)MGM

The original grossed more than $32 million off the back of a $25 million budget. While it earned mixed reviews at the time of its release – it’s sitting at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes – it’s been later heralded as one of the most underrated comedies of the 90s, with Vulture even listing it as number two on a list of Harrelson’s best movies.

There are no further details about Kingpin 2.

Featured Image Credit: MGM

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].

Most Read StoriesMost Read

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax
News

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough
News

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity
News

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Bill Murray, sequel, Woody Harrelson

Credits

Collider

  1. Collider

    Exclusive: 'Kingpin' Sequel in the Works From Farrelly Brothers and Village Roadshow

 