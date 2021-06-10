Kingpin Is Officially Getting A Sequel

MGM

Take that, you freaky piece of sh*t! Kingpin is finally getting a sequel.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s cinematic output isn’t exactly dripping with class: you have Jeff Daniels destroying a toilet on laxatives; Cameron Diaz accidentally using ejaculate as hair gel; Jack Black hypnotised to see women’s ‘true beauty’; and Jim Carrey’s alter ego sucking on a woman’s breast.

However, their gross-out comedy was massive in the 1990s into the 2000s, with the pair revisiting their biggest success in Dumb and Dumber To (the less said about it, the better). Now, a Kingpin sequel is in the works.

Kingpin, starring Woody Harrelson as bowling prodigy Roy Munson, Randy Quaid as Amish phenom Ishmael and Bill Murray as Ernie McCracken, was the second feature film from the duo. However, while it was directed by them, Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan penned the script.

As reported by Collider, details regarding the plot, setting and time period of the follow-up haven’t been revealed, with the project still in its early stages. It’s currently unclear whether the Farrelly brothers will return to direct, or if Fanaro and Nathan will come back.

The original grossed more than $32 million off the back of a $25 million budget. While it earned mixed reviews at the time of its release – it’s sitting at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes – it’s been later heralded as one of the most underrated comedies of the 90s, with Vulture even listing it as number two on a list of Harrelson’s best movies.

There are no further details about Kingpin 2.

