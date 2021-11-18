Kirsten Dunst Opens Up On Kissing 30-Year-Old Brad Pitt When She Was 11

Alamy

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about kissing former co-star Brad Pitt while they were shooting Interview With The Vampire together.

Dunst was just 11 years old at the time the 1994 gothic horror came out, while Pitt was 30. Based on Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name, Interview With The Vampire sees vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt) recount the story of his life and afterlife to reporter Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater).

Dunst was widely praised for her portrayal of Claudia, a dying girl Louis encounters and turns into a vampire.

Warner Bros.

After her transformation, Claudia is taken under the wing of Louis and his own ‘maker’ Lestat de Lioncourt (Tom Cruise), and becomes increasingly accomplished and well-educated as the decades pass.

However, doomed to be forever trapped in the body of a little girl, Claudia becomes more and more frustrated by the limitations of her immortal existence and longs to become an adult woman.

She eventually comes to resent Louis and Lestat for turning her into a vampire, a morbid fate that she never asked for. It’s a deeply eerie performance by Dunst, which the late, great film critic Roger Ebert described at the time as being ‘one of the creepier aspects of the story’.

Now, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Dunst has spoken out about the brief kiss between Claudia and Louis, with her conflicted character giving her guardian a quick peck on the lips during one scene.

Dunst, who is now 37, recalled:

That was the worst thing I did, and also having obviously to kiss Brad Pitt at that point. I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it.

However, the Elizabethtown actor appeared to be otherwise happy with her time shooting the movie, revealing, ‘other than that I was treated like a total princess on that set’.

Dunst has previously opened up about the weirdness of the kiss, per Entertainment Tonight,

with archive footage showing then 12-year-old Dunst revealing that she ‘hated it so much’.

Speaking at the time, Dunst said:

Brad was like my older brother on the set and it’s kinda like kissing your older brother. I don’t know. It was weird kissing an older guy. And I had to kiss him on the lips so it was gross.

Warner Bros.

Interview With The Vampire, which came out the same year she played spoiled Amy in Little Women, proved to be Dunst’s break-out role, and led to her being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Dunst’s next movie The Power of the Dog will be released in cinemas throughout the UK from Friday, November 19, 2021.

