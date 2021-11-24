Kirsten Dunst Opens Up On Refusing To Talk To Benedict Cumberbatch On Set

Alamy

Kirsten Dunst has revealed more about her frosty relationship with Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of their new film, after the Doctor Strange actor said he was ‘repelled’ by his co-star.

In The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank – a rancher who takes an instant dislike to his brother’s new wife, Rose (Dunst) and begins to torment her.

With both Dunst and Cumberbatch fully immersing themselves in the role, that meant having to stay away from each other, even when the cameras weren’t rolling, with Dunst telling Radio Times: ‘I isolated myself from Benedict, We didn’t talk at all during the filming unless we were out to dinner on a weekend, all together, or playing with our kids.’

As Cumberbatch has been revealing in a series of recent interviews, he went full-method for the role, learning his character’s habit and hobbies, to the extent he managed to give himself nicotine poisoning by chain-smoking roll-ups take after take.

That approach extended to his relationship with his fellow co-stars, with Cumberbatch telling NME, ‘I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character, so I didn’t speak to her on-set. She was the same. We were the negative to each other’s positive. [We were] repelled by each other.’

Hearing about their interactions – or the lack of them – it’s easy to assume the pair took a genuine dislike to each other in real life too, but as Dunst explained, it was actually quite the opposite.

‘He’s so sweet. And he’s so British. Polite British, you know? I was like, ‘I can’t talk to you!” she said.

The Power of the Dog is in cinemas now ahead of a December 1 release on Netflix, and with Jane Campion’s latest film receiving critical acclaim and generating early Oscar buzz for both its stars, it seems like the hostile approach paid off.

