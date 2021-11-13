Kirsten Dunst Reveals What Producers Wanted Her To Do For Spider-Man Filming

Alamy

It’s one of the most famous scenes in superhero movie history, but Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s upside-down kiss could’ve looked a little different if the film’s producers had got their way.

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that she was told to alter her appearance ahead of shooting the first movie, as she called out the ‘very extreme’ pay disparity between her and Tobey Maguire.

The actor, who starred as Mary Jane in the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy, recalled her experience of Hollywood’s outdated attitude towards its female stars, claiming that after booking the part in the blockbuster Marvel series, she was put in an awkward position by the film’s producers when they attempted to blindside her into getting work done.

In a recent interview, Dunst revealed that she was driven to a dentist’s office by a producer and told that she’d be getting her teeth fixed ahead of shooting. Yet, despite the pressure of a major studio and the fact that she was still only 19, Dunst refused to follow the producer’s instructions, leaving Sony to digitally alter her smile on promotional images for the film series.

‘I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,” she said, adding that she’d learned to defend her appearance from director Sofia Coppola, who had previously told her she ‘loved’ her teeth when the pair worked together on The Virgin Suicides in 2000.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the release of her new film, The Power of the Dog, Dunst also chimed in on ongoing conversations surrounding equal pay in the film industry, revealing that despite the first Spider-Man raking in more than $820 million at the box office, she was paid relatively little, and much less than her co-star Tobey Maguire.

She said:

The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.

Dunst credited working with Coppola, with whom she’s collaborated on a number of films, including Marie Antoinette, with helping her to learn to stand up for herself, while also admitting that her mum’s ‘vanity’ made her reluctant to get cosmetic surgery herself.

‘I just remember her wanting to get a face lift or a boob job, those kinds of things. It never looked good. That kind of vanity… you’ve got to be really careful with that stuff.’ she said. ‘It made me reject it more, I guess.’