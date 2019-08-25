Kit Harington Confirmed To Play The Black Knight In Marvel’s Eternals

PA/Marvel Comics

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is officially joining the cast of Marvel’s Eternals as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight.

He adds to an already stacked cast: his House Stark alumni Richard Madden as the Eternal Ikaris; Angelina Jolie as Thena; Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos; Salma Hayek as Ajak; Gemma Chan as Sersi; Lia McHugh as Sprite; and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Harington’s role was announced at the D23 Expo in California this weekend (August 24/25). News broke that he was being eyed up for a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; sparking speculation over who it would be, with some suggesting he would take on Wolverine in the MCU’s rebooted vision of X-Men.

However, Black Knight is almost the perfect role for an actor with such extensive Thrones experience.

Black Knight is a former villain, genius and wielder of the Ebony Blade – therefore an expert fighter and swordsman. He has a history with the Eternals: in the comics he falls in love with Sersi.

Not much has been disclosed about the film’s plot; although we did get a glimpse at the characters’ outfits at D23.

Black Knight’s armour was actually teased in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so Harington’s casting isn’t all that surprising.

Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider), and is the MCU’s next big supergroup, with cosmic powers unlike anything we’ve seen before.

First appearing in Marvel comics in 1976, they’re an immortal race of super-powered beings created by the Celestials (who we’ve encountered already, see: Kurt Russell’s Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and the Knowhere planet, which is the severed head of a Celestial).

They are a key component of the MCU’s Phase Four, which includes: Black Widow, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, What If?, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel’s Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020.

