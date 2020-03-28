Kourtney Kardashian Responds To On-Air Moment Kim Kardashian Hits Her In The Face

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to that on-air moment where her sister Kim Kardashian hits her.

Season 18 of the famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired this week and, after fans were teased of the dramatic scene in the show’s trailers, the moment we were all waiting for was premiered.

The fight came after the 40-year-old said she wanted to take a step back from the programme to concentrate on her children, Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign Disick, five.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on the sisterly scrap where Kourtney waves her finger in Kim’s face, screaming, ‘You have nothing to say,’ before Kim aggressively lunges back at her.

Responding to a tweet from her brother, Robert Kardashian – which has now been deleted – Kourtney pokes fun at the fight between her and Kim dubbing herself ‘the nail digger’.

She said:

Kourtney “the nail digger” Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds… Kim “the kicker” Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds…

A fan of the show also tweeted the reality star saying that maybe it was the fight that made her realise it was ‘time to quit’.

Kourtney responded that ‘it is from our darker moments where growth happens.’

Another Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewer said how Kourtney should ‘just quit the damn show’ and that they’re ‘over her not wanting to film’ to which she sassily replied, ‘I did. Bye.’ – that’s them told.

Kourtney even called their fight ‘trash’ when another social media user deemed their altercation as ‘cringe worthy’.

Back in November 2019 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney had spoke about quitting the show.

When the presenter asked her ‘where she’s at’ on the idea of leaving it, she said:

I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.

The presenter then asked Kim and Khloé if they think the show can go on without their older sister.

Khloé responded:

Yeah, I mean, we definitely love Kourtney and will miss Kourtney whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. It feels like a revolving door – so Kourtney might leave this week but she’ll come back. They always come back.

Fisticuffs aside – it’s nice to know the famous trio will always support one another whatever they decide to do.