Kris Marshall Says He Left Death In Paradise Because His Son Was Becoming ‘Too Caribbean’

BBC Studios/ITV

Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall left the show because his son had become ‘a bit too Caribbean’.

The actor, who earlier starred in Love Actually and Death at a Funeral, played DI Humphrey Goodman on the BBC series between 2014 and 2017. His character arrived on the island following the demise of his predecessor, Richard Poole (played by Ben Miller).

Advert 10

An interview that took place on Lorraine last year has resurfaced on Twitter, during which Marshall discussed his reasons for leaving the show and how he was keen to get his son back to life in the UK.

BBC

While filming the show on the island of Guadeloupe, Marshall’s wife Hannah and their two kids, Thomas and Elsie, would come with him. ‘I realised I had to get my son to school. He was becoming a bit too Caribbean – he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple,’ he told the host.

‘He was very good on the beach but not so good with Maths and English, so I decided that it was time to get him to school. So the show had to go, really. But six months later I’m standing on a film set in a car park in Dagenham thinking at 4 o’clock in the morning thinking… have I made the right decision?’ Marshall added.

Advert 10

His comments have been met with backlash online. ‘White expats living in the Caribbean and not integrating with locals or local culture. Some of them just want to live as they used to in Caucasia, only around Caucasians. Bondamanman-yo,’ one user wrote.

‘When I was in primary school/high school in Guadeloupe, white kids who had just moved to the island would actually struggle because the level was higher than in France,’ they added.

Advert 10

‘Children in the Caribbean know their flipping 32 times tables! Such racist comments, when I know full well education is key to my family in JA. Just admit it. You didn’t want to send your son to a school with locals. That says more about you as a whatless parent,’ another wrote.

‘Wouldn’t wear shoes and would only drink coconut water… casual English snobbery and unsubtle racism right here,’ a third commented.

Marshall earlier spoke to the Radio Times about leaving the show, offering a similar explanation. ‘Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it’s time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line,’ he said.