Kristen Stewart Gives Insanely Chill Five-Word Response To Winning An Oscar
Spencer star Kristen Stewart made her thoughts on winning an Oscar very clear as she could be in the running for Best Actress at the upcoming awards.
Stewart has been praised for her role as Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín-directed film, which details Diana’s experience during the Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
The film sees Diana struggle with mental health problems and follows the events surrounding her decision to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles, with Stewart telling The Hollywood Reporter she ‘couldn’t have imagined saying no’ to the role.
Stewart’s name is now well and truly part of the conversation when it comes to talks of the Oscar for Best Actress, prompting the Twilight star to share her thoughts on the awards during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.
Discussing the renowned awards show, Stewart said:
The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about.
I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.
The release of Spencer marks the first time Stewart has been a potential candidate for Best Actress, but while the thought of taking home one of the iconic golden statues might be many actors’ dream come true, Stewart is, apparently, not so bothered about the prospect.
When asked about her thoughts on securing her first nomination, she got straight to the point with a five-word answer, saying: ‘I don’t give a sh*t.’
I’m sure there’d be at least a small glimmer of excitement for Stewart if she does end up finding herself among the Best Actress nominees, but at least her ‘I don’t give a sh*t’ standpoint will help prevent her from being disappointed if she fails to make the cut.
