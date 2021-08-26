Kristen Stewart Stars As Princess Diana In First Trailer For Spencer

NEON/YouTube

Fans have had their first look at Kristen Stewart in action as Princess Diana, as the trailer for Spencer finally drops.

The biopic, which takes place during Christmas 1991 and explores Diana’s decision to separate from Prince Charles, is expected to hit cinemas in November this year.

Soundtracked by a children’s choir version of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day, the trailer shows Diana at Sandringham, revealing a variety of incredible outfits and settings as the Princess appears increasingly isolated from the royal family.

Stewart’s turn as the iconic Princess has been highly anticipated, especially following the success of Emma Corrin, who played Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’ The Crown. The Twilight star has already been generating significant Oscar buzz, despite the film being only set to have it’s world premiere next week at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

The trailer has given fans a chance to see how Stewart will bring one of the most famous women in history to life, and while it only offers a quick snippet of Diana speaking, it’s fair to say people are already impressed.

”kristen stewart’s accent is spot on’ THEY DIDN’T LIE,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote ‘the world is not ready to see kristen stewart as princess diana in spencer.’

Spencer is directed by Pablo Lorraín, who also helmed the Oscar-nominated Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in the days and months following her husband’s assassination.