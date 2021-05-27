Lady Gaga And Lisa Kudrow Perform ‘Smelly Cat’ On Friends Reunion

HBO Max

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow performed Smelly Cat on the Friends reunion, and it’s just as good as you’d expect it to be.

Any true Friends fans will know that Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay, likes the song to be sung in a certain way, and Lady Gaga definitely got the seal of approval from the Smelly Cat legend.

In the scene, Kudrow is sitting on the well-known Central Perk sofa with her guitar when Lady Gaga comes in, joking that she just happened to be walking down the street with her guitar, before offering to help Kudrow.

Check it out:

People have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the unexpected Smelly Cat collaboration. One person wrote, ‘Lady Gaga singing Smelly Cat is something I never knew I needed’.

Another said, ‘We’re absolutely LIVING for Lady Gaga performing “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow! Brilliant! Show stopping! Never seen before! Incredible!’, while someone else tweeted, ‘Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow singing smelly cat together is something I never thought I’d EVER witness. screaming eternally right now’.

Meanwhile, someone else called for the pair’s version of Smelly Cat to become available on Spotify. They wrote, ‘I NEED LISA AND LADY GAGA’S SMELLY CAT VERSION ON SPOTIFY THANK YOU VERY MUCH’.

Another person went as far as dubbing the duet as ‘the highlight of 2021’.

The Friends reunion has long be teased and was first said to be happening at the beginning of 2020. However, thanks to COVID, the highly anticipated reunion was pushed back several times.

Matthew Perry, who plays Chandler Bing, said the show would be airing in March of this year, but this was later pushed back to today, May 27.

Smelly Cat isn’t the only iconic song to feature in the reunion; it was announced last month the original credits will be used by the iconic fountain, presumably alongside The Rembrandts’ I’ll Be There For You.

The reunion, appropriately named The One Where They Got Back Together, will air on HBO Max today and, while it was first believed the reunion would only air in the US, UK-based fans of the 90’s sitcom will be pleased to know the show will also air this side of the Atlantic today on Now TV and Sky.