Lashana Lynch Confirms Her No Time To Die Character Is The Next 007

Lashana Lynch has confirmed that she will be the next 007, making her the first Black female to ever be one.

Lynch stars in the upcoming No Time To Die as agent Nomi and, while its long been known Lynch would be a ’00’ agent, it’s only just been confirmed Nomi will be the next 007.

Addressing her new title, Lynch spoke to Harper’s Bazaar where she explained how she wants her portrayal of a Black 007 to be ‘100% authentic’.

She told the publication:

A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for. I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic.

When the information of Lynch potentially taking the title of 007 was leaked earlier on in the year, the 32-year-old was inundated with negative comments ultimately causing her to delete her social media accounts for a week.

Despite the abuse, Lynch didn’t take it personally. She explained, ‘I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse.’

Lynch added, ‘I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.’

While Lynch may be filling the role of 007, the next James Bond is still yet to be found – No Time Die is Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie.

There have been ongoing rumours over who is going to take Craig’s place; from Harry Styles and Idris Elba, to Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill. However, James Bond producers confirmed last month that they’re still yet to find the next Bond.

Long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli explained, ‘I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.’

