Late School Of Rock Star Came Up With Classic Ending, Co-Star Reveals

Paramount Pictures

It’s been revealed the late School of Rock drummer Kevin Clark, who played Freddy in the film, was responsible for its iconic ending.

In May of this year, Clark sadly died in a road collision at the age of 32. He was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a car in Chicago. Since the incident, there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes from fans and co-stars.

While reminiscing about the actor, Rivkah Reyes, who starred as bassist Katie in the film, remembered Clark’s impact on the movie, and shared a heartwarming story about her co-star on TikTok.

Paramount Pictures

In the video, Reyes explained, ‘At one of our earlier table reads, the ending wasn’t landing. We tried one version of it where we win, we tried another version of it where we lose and that’s it, and it just wasn’t hitting.’ Reyes added that ‘the team was like ‘What do we do about this ending?”

Fortunately, Clark came to the rescue and pitched an idea. He reportedly said, ‘It would be cool if we lost and then the audience started cheering ‘School of Rock! School of Rock!’ and then they bring us out for an encore.’

Reyes said, ‘This guy at 13-years-old wrote the ending of School of Rock.’

Check out the touching TikTok:

After telling this incredible story, Reyes added, ‘[Kevin] was just such an amazing, talented guy and I just miss him so much. I love you Kev.’