Laurence Fishburne Says He 'Wasn't Invited' To Return For The Matrix 4 Warner Bros.

It seems Morpheus took the blue pill: Laurence Fishburne ‘wasn’t invited’ to come back for The Matrix 4.

The Academy Award-nominated actor is one of the original trilogy’s three pillars of coolness, alongside Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.

While the latter two are returning for the franchise’s upcoming fourth instalment, Fishburne won’t be donning his black coat and temple-less sunglasses for another dive down the rabbit hole.

The Matrix Revolutions Warner Bros.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, the 59-year-old said with regards to Lana Wachowski’s sequel: ‘I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,’ The Wrap reports.

Commenting on the legacy of his character, Fishburne added: ‘It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.’

With Reeves, Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their roles – alongside newcomers Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris – why wouldn’t Fishburne return?

Morpheus The Matrix Warner Bros.

Following Zion’s climactic showdown with machines in The Matrix Revolutions, Morpheus was alive and well. However, in The Matrix Online, an MMORPG with an ‘official’ storyline to which the Wachowski’s gave their blessing, he’s shot and killed.

Earlier commenting on his return to the series, Reeves told Empire:

Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.

Moss said she ‘never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all… when it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘this is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.’

The Matrix Morpheus Neo Trinity Warner Bros.

The Matrix franchise has racked up more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, with the last two films – Reloaded and Revolutions – releasing back-to-back in 2003, only separated by a few months.

Right now, fans probably have the look of a man who accepts what he sees because he is expecting to wake up. Maybe, just maybe, Fishburne is bluffing.

The Matrix 4 is set for release on April 1, 2022.