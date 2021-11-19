Laurence Fox And Gina Carano Team Up For ‘Scandalous’ Biopic About Joe Biden’s Son

Alamy/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive

Laurence Fox and Gina Carano will star in a ‘scandalous’ crowdfunded biopic about Hunter Biden.

My Son Hunter is currently taking shape in Serbia, written and produced by conservative filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinny, and directed by former Bond villain Robert Davi.

Advert 10

Fox, an actor and notoriously derided political activist, boarded the movie as the titular figure last year, accusing the mainstream media of ‘supressing’ his story. The US president will be played by Dynasty‘s John James.

Loading…

Carano, who was fired from The Mandalorian after sharing a post comparing Republicans to being Jewish during the Holocaust, will play ‘a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings. She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs,’ McAleer said, as per Deadline.

‘She is present throughout the film – commenting and sometimes narrating the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father.’

Advert 10

Alamy

Carano believes the project constitutes ‘great art’, and said she was ‘excited to be working with incredible actors, a visionary director and some new found friends as producers’.

‘The script was instantly intriguing and side achingly hilarious to me, especially after being newly exposed to the political realm in 2020. Robert Davi is someone who reached out to me as soon as I was ‘cancelled’ in Feb. 2021. I signed on in support of him and one of my favourite humans Laurence Fox,’ she continued.

Advert 10

‘They both have always been actors I adore watching and now they both have become my friends and mentors. The icing on the cake was getting to meet John James, a wildly funny charismatic and lovable human. It is such a pleasure to be on the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling.’

The film is set to chronicle the life of ‘President Biden’s youngest son, and his party lifestyle as he acquired tens of millions of dollars from foreign entities owned by Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs’. Hunter has been candid about his past battles with addiction, particularly in the lead up to the 2020 election.

There’s currently no release date for My Son Hunter.