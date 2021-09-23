Laurence Fox Claims He Is ‘Uncancelled’ As He Lands Unexpected Role In New Film

Alamy

Laurence Fox has claimed that he has been temporarily ‘uncancelled’ after he landed a role in an upcoming film.

The actor, who is known for previously starring in series such as White Lines and Lewis, took to Twitter to announce his new role.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Fox can be heard greeting followers, telling them that he has some ‘really good news’ or ‘really bad news, depending on which side of this ever-widening political divide that you sit’.

The film, which is called ‘My Son Hunter’ The Hunter Biden Movie, is an independent film that has been created by Irish filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhiney. Fox will be playing the role of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

The video caption reads how pleased Fox is to be ‘temporarily uncancelled’ and donning his ‘acting shoes once again’. ‘It is in no way a source of great pleasure to me that filmmakers are fighting back against the woke lecture that is modern drama,’ the tweet states.

He went on to describe the script as ‘brilliant, surreal and funny, mostly because it’s true’.

The 43-year-old then went on to state:

But don’t worry, friends and foes, well, I don’t have any foes, I love you all, I’m not stepping back from my day job as leader of the Reclaim party. In fact, we will be making some exciting announcements in the next few weeks, but for a few weeks, I will be juggling two jobs at the same time and therefore the ever-valiant Martin Daubney will be keeping the ship steady until I return.

He concluded the video by saying that the Hunter story ‘fascinates’ him, particularly due to the ‘vigour’ with which the media tries to ‘suppress it’.

‘I couldn’t resist the offer to enter his world and tell his truth. So on one level we are both being uncancelled, and his story and Hunter’s truth can finally be told,’ he said.

Fox then joked, ‘I wonder if I can still act, we’re about to find out.’

The film’s director has been announced as Robert Davi, who is most well known for his acting roles in License to Kill and Die Hard.

Davi credited Fox as not just being a ‘great actor’, but also a ‘brilliant mind’. He told Metro how initially one of his biggest concerns had been the casting for Hunter, due to Biden repeatedly saying how he was ‘the smartest man’ he knows.

He said how the role needed to be played by someone ‘with pedigree, edge, emotional range and deep sensitivity’. ‘One may think there are many who could play him and that is so. But how many could brilliantly play him?’ Davi questioned.

Davi is subsequently ‘thrilled’ by the casting of Fox as Hunter, who at 51 is President Biden’s youngest son. He is the child of Biden and his late wife Neilia Hunter Biden.