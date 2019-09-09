Leaked Images Hint Walter White Is Returning For El Camino

Netflix/arthurbauer37/Instagram

Say his name: Heisenberg, aka Walter White, could be set for a return in the upcoming Breaking Bad movie El Camino.

Dropping on Netflix in October, the movie is set to pick up where the Emmy-winning show ended: with Jesse escaping the torturous grip of Jack and his gang.

Aaron Paul is reprising his role as Jesse, one half of the meth-cooking yin and yang. Coming from Breaking Bad’s creator Vince Gilligan, the official Netflix synopsis reads: ‘In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.’

Check out the trailer below:

Little else is known about the plot, although images from – allegedly – the film’s production suggest the return of the series’ protagonist, played by Bryan Cranston.

At least, it’ll likely be in the form of a flashback. Images obtained by Instagram account All About Saul show iconic Breaking Bad sets, such as Jesse and Jane’s duplex – where Walter watched Jane die from an overdose – and Walter’s RV, which was burnt to a crisp in season three.

Ever since the final episode of the Golden Globe-winning show aired in 2013, fans have been clambering to find out what happened next.

In an interview with The New York Times, Aaron Paul couldn’t reveal much about the film, but says he’s happy he’s done it.

He said:

It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.

Paul added that he thought he’d said goodbye to Jesse when the series came to a close, saying ‘it was a hard, emotional thing for all of us… when the finale happened, we all got together and hugged it out and said I love you. And that was it.’

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Walt’s shady attorney Saul Goodman – the focus of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul – revealed earlier in August that the film had already finished filming – and nobody knew about it. A modern day miracle in today’s spoilerific culture.

As per by The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk said:

I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it. I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.

Hinting at a scene fans should watch before seeing El Camino, Paul tweeted:

Cats out of the bag…and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad #Netflix #Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

If you don’t know who Walter White is, or you haven’t seen Breaking Bad, then maybe your best course would be to tread lightly – and bloody watch the show.

