Leaving Neverland Documentary Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

Amos Pictures/HBO

The Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland is coming to Netflix next month.

The shocking HBO/Channel 4 documentary, which was first broadcast in 2019, alleges that Jackson sexually abused children at his Neverland ranch.

The documentary focuses on allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who claim they were groomed and abused by Jackson as children.

You can watch the trailer below:

According to What’s On Netflix, Leaving Neverland will be coming to Netflix UK at some point in March 2021.

After it was released, the documentary resulted in a media backlash against Jackson, while the Jackson estate described it as a ‘tabloid character assassination’.

In a press release condemning the documentary, Jackson’s estate said, ‘The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations.’

The documentary was briefly added to Netflix UK on February 15, however it was quickly taken back down again and it would appear that Netflix had simply uploaded it too early.

Netflix UK will reportedly be showing the shortened Channel 4 version, which was trimmed down from four hours to three to leave room for advertisements. However, the extended cut is currently now available to UK viewers via Britbox.

