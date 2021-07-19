unilad
LeBron James Addresses Space Jam ‘Haters’ As Film Widely Panned

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Jul 2021 12:06
LeBron James Addresses Space Jam 'Haters' As Film Widely PannedPA/Warner Bros.

LeBron James has branded people as ‘haters’ following Space Jam: A New Legacy’s bad reviews.

The movie was released in cinemas on Friday, July 16, and has been met with a handful of two-star reviews.

Despite this, New Legacy topped the box office, raking in an impressive $31.7 million over the weekend.

New Legacy comes 25 years after the original Space Jam was released, which starred Michael Jordan.

Space JaM: New Legacy (Warner Bros)Warner Bros.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the new film currently stands as the fifth best opening of the year, beating Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Prior to its debut, Dwayne Johnson wished Warner Bros. and James ‘the best of luck’ while noting that his wife, Lauren Hashian, had released a track especially for the Space Jam campaign.

The Jumanji actor wrote:

The JAM needed a dope jam and @LaurenHashianOfficial and @NazTokio came in for the win! Huge congrats to this incredibly talented team for their amazing new song “Make Your Move” being a part of the official @SpaceJamMovie TV campaign!!! And mahalo to my great partners @WBPictures for recognizing this energetic anthem and including it in this awesome spot!

Best of luck to my brother @kingjames and all involved with the movie and congrats on a great campaign!

While it had a successful opening weekend, New Legacy hasn’t been well received by reviewers.

Part of The Guardian’s two-star review of the film reads, ‘James’s natural charisma should allow the film to soar but he’s bogged down by an avalanche of distracting cameos, from Gremlins to Game of Thrones.’

The publication also branded Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny, as ‘wasted’ in the film.

Meanwhile, New York Post reviewer Johnny Oleksinsko went as far as describing James’s film as ‘an abomination’. He further brands it as ‘nothing more than forgettable nostalgia bait’ and calls out Warner Bros, the film’s distributor, for being money-grabbing.

James has since clapped back at critics by sharing an article detailing New Legacy’s Box Office statistics.

Alongside the Deadline article headlined, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy Steals Ball Away From Black Widow With $31M+ Opening, Best For Family Pic & WB During Pandemic’, the basketball player wrote, ‘Hi haters!’

According to the publication, New Legacy had ‘the best 3-day seen for a family film during the pandemic’.

Warner Bros. Domestic Theatrical Distribution Chief Jeff Goldstein also sang the movie’s praises, and branded it as ‘the movie of the summer’.

‘It’s exciting to see audiences come back in big numbers,’ he added.

