LeBron James Just Unveiled The New Space Jam 2 Title On Instagram

Warner Bros.

After two decades of waiting we finally know the title of Space Jam 2 thanks to the film’s star, the legendary basketball player LeBron James, who spilt the beans on his Instagram earlier today.



LeBron, who’ll be stepping into Michael Jordan’s iconic high tops in the film, posted a quick video to Instagram of himself in a natty new hat emblazoned with the logo, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy along with a caption ‘2021’.

Soon after the official Space Jam Twitter account (yes, there’s an official Space Jam Twitter account) released a high-quality version of the logo for us all to enjoy.

Check out LeBron’s video below:



The original Space Jam saw Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes threatened by a gang of diminutive evil aliens who wanted to lock them up on their theme park planet.

Thinking they had a size advantage the Looney Tunes challenged the aliens to a game of basketball, unfortunately, they didn’t expect the aliens to steal the collective talent of the NBA’s best players forcing our cartoon heroes to recruit Michael Jordan to even the odds.

Trust us, it was as mad as it sounds, and it was brilliant.

Warner Bros. first announced a sequel to Space Jam all the way back in 2014, with LeBron being linked with the film at the same time. When asked about it at the time James told The South Florida Sun-Sentinel “I’ve always loved Space Jam. It was one of my favourite movies growing up. If I have the opportunity, it will be great.”

We’ve no idea who’ll be returning for the sequel, except Bugs who gets equal billing with LeBron in the new logo, so only time will tell how the Looney Tunes get themselves involved in more basketball-related shenanigans. Here’s hoping the original Monstars make a return!