LeBron James Unveils Brand New Tune Squad Uniform For Space Jam Sequel @kingjames/Instagram

LeBron James has unveiled the new Tune Squad uniform for the sequel of the century – Space Jam: A New Legacy.

James revealed the title of the upcoming sequel in April this year, and will be following in the footsteps of fellow basketball legend Michael Jordan by starring in it himself, along with the Looney Tunes gang, of course.

The 35-year-old LA Lakers star took to Instagram today, August 18, to share even more exciting news to his 70 million followers.

Check it out:

In the clip, James can be seen wearing a blue jersey and shorts with ‘Tune Squad’ written across the front. The uniform of course features the iconic orange Looney Tunes rings as well.

Introducing the new uniform was Maverick Carter, who co-created SpringHill Entertainment with James.

In the clip, he says:

We want to give you all a sneak peak at our family member, our leader, Mr LeBron James in his very new uniform that he is wearing representing the Tune Squad that will be seen in the movie. I hope you enjoy.

The new movie is set to hit theatres next year and, other than James starring with the Tune Squad, little is known about the Space Jam sequel.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. first announced the sequel would be happening in 2014 with James rumoured to star. When he was asked about Space Jam, he said that it was one of his favourite movies when he was younger, adding that, ‘If I have the opportunity [to be in the sequel], it will be great.’

With the original 1996 movie being such a hit, James definitely has some big shoes to fill (literally).

