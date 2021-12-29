Lee From Gogglebox Shares Hilarious Video Of Jenny As ‘The Drinks Kick In’

Instagram/@jennyandlee_gogglebox/Channel 4

Gogglebox may be taking a break over the festive period, but that doesn’t mean its stars have stopped entertaining the show’s legion of fans.

Despite spending the holidays separately, Jenny and Lee were able to wish their fans a Merry Christmas in their own hilarious fashion, with Lee sharing a hysterical video sent to him by his best friend during a game of Speak Out.

The game in question involves players attempting to says phrases while having their mouths held open by a clear mouthpiece. In the clip, which was posted by Lee to Instagram, Jenny can be seen delivering a message to her friend, although we’re none the wiser as to what she actually says.

‘When Jenny sends me and Steve a Christmas message to us in Cyprus, think the drinks have kicked in,’ Lee joked underneath the clip, which seems to end with Jenny saying ‘see you soon’.

Unsurprisingly, the video has delighted followers of the fan favourite duo, with one person commenting, ‘She’s bonkers….in a good way!’ as others flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

The clip comes after Lee was forced to reassure fans of Gogglebox that the pair weren’t leaving the show, after Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley accidentally claimed live on air that they’d quit.

‘Well Jo is totally wrong,’ Lee clarified on Twitter, leading Whiley to apologise for the mistake, OK Magazine reported.

Jenny and Lee will be returning to their regular spots on the couch in time for the new series of Gogglebox, which is expected to air in February 2022.