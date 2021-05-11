LEGO Announces Official Friends Apartments Set

LEGO/Warner Bros.

If you’ve ever been jealous of Monica Gellar’s flat, you’ll soon be able to build your very own LEGO version of it.

LEGO has announced that it’s releasing an official Friends apartments set where you’ll be able to construct not only Monica and Rachel’s flat, but Joey and Chandler’s too.

You’ll even be able to build the iconic hallway between the two apartments where some of the best Friends scenes once occurred – we all remember when Rachel and Chandler ate cheesecake off the floor, right?

The set comes 27 years after the show’s premier, proving that Friends is still as popular as ever. You’ll be able to get your hands on it from June 1, and I couldn’t be anymore excited. However, if you’re lucky enough to be a LEGO VIP member, you’ll be able to get it as early as next week.

Check it out:

This won’t be one for the kids though, as the 2,048 piece set is advised for 18-year-olds and older. As I’m sure you can imagine, a lot of these pieces are pretty small.

Some of the pieces include parts from scenes from some of Friends’ most well-known episodes: from Joey and Chandler’s reclining chairs and Phoebe’s dollhouse, to the Thanksgiving turkey that ended up on both Joey and Monica’s heads and the giant poking device the guys used to check Ugly Naked Guy was still alive.

The set of course includes our favourite Friends characters – Janice included.

LEGO

Making it even better, the flat is a heck of a lot cheaper than buying an actual apartment in New York and is priced as £134.99.

People have since taken to Twitter to talk about the new set. One person wrote, ‘Oh man! Oh man! I just love the look of this set! The details that surround the interior design. Such an extravagant set!’, as someone else joked, ‘Dear Lego, take all my money. Sincerely’.

Meanwhile, others responded to the news with perfectly used gifs.

The announcement of new set comes nearly two years after LEGO released its first Friends themed set. In August 2019, LEGO dropped a Central Perk set, and it’s safe to say everyone went mad for it.

The set included the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, two chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register and even a cookie jar.

It of course included a Gunther figure, because it wouldn’t be Central Perk without him.