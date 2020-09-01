LEGO Has Released A 5,544-Piece Harry Potter Diagon Alley Set Warner Bros. Pictures/LEGO

Harry Potter and LEGO fans unite: the two are teaming up to give us a blast of nostalgia in the form of a giant Diagon Alley set.

Of course, with its Hogwarts Castle, 4 Privet Drive, and The Burrow sets, the toy company has an expansive Harry Potter collection already. The 5,544-piece set adds an impressive piece of the puzzle however, becoming the fourth-largest LEGO set ever released.

Rated 16+, the Diagon Alley set measures more than a metre long when built, and will allow you to recreate some of the street’s famous stores, including Ollivander’s Wand Shop and Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlor.

harry potter diagon alley lego set LEGO

You’ll even be able to recreate Gilderoy Lockhart’s book-signing event at Flourish & Blotts and grab a love potion from Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes – and if you fancy a game of Quidditch, Quality Quidditch Supplies will also feature in the set.

According to a press release, the shops will be ‘packed with authentic details from the movies to truly capture the ambience of the street’, allowing fans ‘to be transported to the most magical shopping street in the world’.

Not only that, but the set comes with 14 mini figures, including new versions of Harry, Hermione and Ron, as well as troublesome twins George and Fred. There will also be figures of Florean Fortescue and the Daily Prophet photographer, who have never been seen in LEGO form before.

diagon alley lego set harry potter LEGO

How you build the set is completely up to you; you can either stay true to the design of the magical street described in the books or depicted in the films, or you can mix it up and make it your own.

As well as having the option to display them all in a row – in whichever order you fancy – you can also place individual shops on different tiers if you so choose.

Marcos Bessa, LEGO Harry Potter Design Lead, said in a statement:

I love how faithful the final design is to the architectural details in the film. You can barely see some of these buildings zooming past your screen, but we tracked down different photographs from the sets – some of them from nearly 20 years ago – to make sure everything is spot on. Diagon Alley is the biggest set I’ve designed to-date and I am really proud of how it has come together.

diagon alley harry potter lego set LEGO

The set is available to purchase from today, September 1, and you can do so here. If you’re thinking of buying it though, I need to warn you that it will set you back £370 (or $400) – so you might be better off asking for it for a Christmas present from some kind soul.