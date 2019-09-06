LEGO Is Releasing A $700 Star Wars Ship From ‘A New Hope’

Lego

Lego is, primarily, a kids toy. A building tool to help breed creativity, imagination and problem solving skills. However, the new Star Wars set is one for the die-hards.

Their latest block-busting product is an absolute monster: a 4,784-piece Imperial Star Destroyer, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope.

It puts the Galactic Empire above the Jedi in the Lego rankings; it’s their largest creation to date, at more than 14 inches high and 43 inches long.

It’s not the first time the company have released the iconic starship: there were two sets in 2007; 2010 saw a Midi-scale set with just 423 pieces, and the most recent was in 2014, with 1,359 pieces.

But this bad boy, part of the Ultimate Collector Series marking the 20th anniversary of the brand’s partnership with the film franchise, packs in tons more detail – fitted with swivelling guns, the tilting radar dish, hinge engine exhausts and it also comes with a small Tantive IV ship, along with two mini Imperial figurines.

A granddaddy set comes with a granddaddy price: it’ll cost you a whopping $700 (£650).

That makes it the same price as their 2017 Millennium Falcon release, which, albeit was smaller, boasted the biggest number of pieces, at 7,541 all together.

If you’re wanting to splash the cash, there’s plenty more iconic Star Wars builds to choose from; such as a 4,016-piece Death Star, which costs $500 (£410).

If you fancy something a little more modest, you could get an X-wing Starfighter for just $80 (£90 – for some reason).

Lego are on form at the moment: they recently announced a set inspired by Friends.

Marking the classic sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the 1,070-piece bundle recreates the show’s iconic Central Perk coffee shop. Ross, Chandler, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe and even Gunther are included – it costs $60 (£65).

The set is available from September 18 for Lego VIP members, otherwise you’ll have to wait for October 1.

As someone who never made it much further than building massive towers made out of singular Lego blocks, this is beyond my league. I salute anyone brave enough to take this on.

I believe the saying is: ‘May the force be with you.’

