Lego Just Announced An Official Seinfeld Set

LEGO/NBC

Yada yada yada… LEGO has finally announced its own official Seinfeld set.

Earlier last year, LEGO dropped its incredible Friends sets, letting fans build their own miniature Central Perks at home, as well as both of the beloved apartments. Some people may think it’s for kids, but LEGO is for anyone, young and old.

Advert 10

It was only a matter of time before another classic sitcom got the bricks treatment. Soon, you’ll be able to build your serenity with the brand-new Seinfeld set.

For the price of £69.99, you’ll be able to recreate Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, a buildable stage for the stand-up comic and a Festivus pole for Frank Costanza’s favourite time of year. Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer and Newman are all included with tiny props nodding to moments throughout the show’s run, like the Marble Rye.

It was designed by Brent Waller, from Brisbane, Australia, after submitting it to LEGO via its Ideas initiative, letting fans turn their ideas into a reality.

Advert 10

‘I loved Seinfeld in the 90s and recently re-watched them all. I thought it was a travesty that a LEGO Seinfeld set didn’t exist so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry’s apartment and the gang that I could,’ he said, as per Entertainment Focus.

‘The biggest challenge was trying to cram as much detail from the show into the kitchen, all the cupboards, items in the cupboard and on the bench-tops. But I am very proud of how it turned out,’ he added.

Federico Begher, Vice President of Global Marketing at The LEGO Group, said, ‘The LEGO Ideas platform is a great way for fans to share their ideas with us and their passion for a particular theme. Not only did Brent have a personal desire to create this build, other fans agree and he gained the necessary 10,000 community votes needed for us to consider creating it into a product.’

Advert 10

‘Seinfeld is a classic sit-com and a cultural icon that was huge in the 90s and still stands the test of time today. The combination of the quirky characters and the nostalgia of the show is the perfect fit for LEGO and when we saw the concept we just knew we had to make it,’ he continued.

‘I am so excited to see how this has been brought this to life in LEGO form and the attention to detail from the furniture to some of the mini-figures accessories,’ Begher added.