Lego Launches 1,073-Piece Baby Yoda Set

I don’t think there a Mandalorian fan out there who didn’t fall in love with Baby Yoda, aka The Child, and now you can build your version own version of him with a 1,073-piece Lego set.

Sure, you could just buy a soft toy replica of the wide-eyed, big-eared, little character, but you have to admit it would be all the more satisfying to see him come to life through your handiwork.

The completed structure stands at 7.8 inches tall, with Lego advising that the set is intended for people aged 10 and above – though I imagine most builders will be well above the recommended age for this particular toy.

Despite being made of hard brick, you can give Baby Yoda some personality by posing his head and adjusting his ears and mouth, plus he comes complete with his favourite gearshift knob toy to hold.

The set is available to pre-order now from Lego’s website for £69.99 ($79.99) and will be released on October 30 to coincide with season two of The Mandalorian, meaning you can put together your character while watching his adventures on screen.

The toy comes with an information plaque which shares details such as the character’s height and age so you can display it alongside the figure as if it were an exhibit at a museum; after all, The Child deserves as much respect as a priceless work of art.

Lego has also thrown in a traditional Lego Minifigure of Baby Yoda, meaning you get twice the cuteness for your money.