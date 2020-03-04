People Think LEGO Piglet Looks Like A Serial Killer

serial killer piglet lego LEGO Ideas

Customer reviews for the new LEGO Winnie The Pooh set are in, and they haven’t been too kind to our dear friend Piglet.

The new 100 Acre Wood set features mini-figures of Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, and Eeyore. It will also feature the iconic tree house, complete with a full interior.

Nobody’s taking any notice of all of that though because Piglet is taking centre stage with his slightly serial killer-esque look.

winnie the pooh lego LEGO Ideas

The new set was launched earlier this year, when LEGO confirmed it was launching it in partnership with Disney as part of its LEGO Ideas range.

LEGO Ideas is a fan invention platform, in which ideas are pitched to the company and voted on before a panel of LEGO judges decide which of those ideas they will bring to shelves.

Two winners – including the Winnie the Pooh set – were chosen in its latest round, in which 11 different models were competing to be turned into retail LEGO sets. The other winner was a medieval blacksmith’s building.

lego winnie the pooh LEGO Ideas

Soon, both of the winning designs will be developed into a full product that will be available for purchase – complete with serial killer Piglet.

Ever since images of the set were released on social media, LEGO fans have been questioning why the usually innocent-looking pig now resembles ‘a serial killer wearing the skin of a pig’, with one Twitter user adding: ‘and you can’t convince me otherwise’.

While many described the character as ‘creepy’ looking, others went that bit further, with one person writing: ‘the little pink dude is Hamibal Lecter in a Piglet skin mask.’ Yep, just let that one sink in: Hamibal Lecter.

The other characters are true to form, with the tiny Christopher Robin holding a bright red balloon and Tigger looking just as bouncy as he ever did.

The impressive design was created by the Alder family from Suffolk last summer; dad Ben designed it and was inspired by his two children, Joshua and Elsie.

Ben told the East Anglian Daily Times:

I genuinely can’t believe that LEGO are actually going to be releasing it. I am over whelmed with how lovely everyone has been about it and that it is actually going to appear in the shops. I am so excited. I genuinely just can’t believe that our little family’s dream is going to come true. A huge thank you to everyone.

How wholesome. And if it’s any consolation, I think LEGO Piglet bears an uncanny resemblance to the original Piglet – he just has a creepy smile full stop.

And hey, if people are already talking about the new set before it’s even been released to the public, that can only be a good thing.

Hats off to Ben and his family for designing such a popular product.