Lego Unveils Full Friends Central Perk Set

Pivot, pivot, PIVOT!

That’s right, pivot right on back to a fresh dollop of ’90s and early ’00s nostalgia, as two things you probably haven’t thought about for a while are teaming up to make you reminisce about the days of yore.

As LEGO teased us a couple days ago, we knew the cast of Friends would be getting the little brick treatment. However, we didn’t quite know to what extent… until now.

Check out the full unveiling of the Friends LEGO set here:

Right on time to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, LEGO has shared the first look at their Central Perk set. It features the whole gang in the coffee shop, their iconic orange sofa, Chandler in a sweater vest, Rachel in the LEGO-version of her ‘Rachel’ hairdo, and barista-extraordinaire Gunther even gets a look in! Bonus!

Not content with it being merely a cafe however, the set also comes with a pair of studio light rigs, so you can get the ‘filmed before a live studio audience’ vibe just right.

Each of the characters – Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay, if you needed reminding – comes with their own accessory. For example, Rachel, being a waitress at the coffee shop for sometime during the show, comes with a tray and coffee mug, while Ross has a newspaper and Monica has a muffin, because we all know how much the Gellers loved their newspapers and muffins!

The seating area of the LEGO set will be removable, so rather than having them forever in the coffee shop, as in the show, you could take the characters and place them on your mantelpiece, or perhaps on your desk at work, the choice is yours, the world is your lobster.

However, the die hard brick builders will be glad to hear this isn’t just a novelty item for LEGO novices, oh no, this Friends set consists of over 1,000 pieces, and retails for £64.99 from the LEGO store.

The set measures over 4” (11cm) high, 11” (29cm) wide and 8” (22cm) deep, and features a few musical instruments in the form of Phoebe’s guitar and Ross’ keyboard.

As the LEGO site states:

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

Could I be any more excited? It’s a moo point. (But yes I am excited).

The Central Perk set is available to purchase from September 1 this year, check it out here.

