Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill Join Netflix Disaster Movie Don't Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill are reuniting for Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix movie.

The Oscar-winning director behind The Big Short and Anchorman has enlisted an eye-watering cast for Don’t Look Up, a sci-fi comedy coming to the streaming platform.

DiCaprio and Hill, who earned Academy Award nominations for their performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, have now joined the ensemble alongside a slew of other A-listers, including the previously announced Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan.

The wolves will be accompanied by Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley, Deadline reports. It’s been dubbed ‘one of the biggest line-ups of A-list talent since Steven Soderbergh assembled his Ocean’s Eleven team’.

Lawrence will play ‘a low-level astronomer who discovers along with her partner (reportedly DiCaprio) that a giant asteroid is heading toward earth and will destroy it. The scientists embark on a tour around the country warning the population about its inevitable death, but people aren’t so quick to believe them or care.’

It’ll mark DiCaprio’s first project with Netflix, one of the few big Hollywood names who has yet to star in a film or TV show for the streamer. He’s reportedly been attached to previous productions, but his commitment had always fallen through – until Don’t Look Up.

The 45-year-old, who last appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, is also set to reunite with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Robert De Niro, based on the Osage Nation murders of the 1920s.

Apple is producing the western alongside Paramount Pictures. Considering the raw star power of Killers of the Flower Moon and Don’t Look Up, fans can safely expect a theatrical release for both films – as long as there’s enough cinemas open on the other side.

McKay last earned a number of Oscar nominations for Vice, his Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale. As told to Insider, he ‘needed to laugh because it was the bleakest thing’ the screenwriter has ever worked on.

As for the laughs we can expect to come, he said: ‘I don’t think it’s a Step Brothers-type of comedy. I would compare it more to somewhere between the Mike Judge stuff and Wag the Dog. A hard funny satire is what we’re going for.’

Don’t Look Up is set for release in 2021, with producers eyeing November 21 for the start of production.