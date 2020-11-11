Leonardo DiCaprio Deserved The Oscar For The Wolf Of Wall Street PA/Paramount Pictures

It’s Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday, so what better way to celebrate than to look back at some of his incredible roles?

Leo’s now 46, and in true internet style, Twitter users paid tribute to one of the most talented actors working today – mostly by sharing pictures of that Django Unchained meme. Others, however, went a different route.

Take us, for example. We took into account his decades of Oscar-less cavorting and endless internet campaigns to ‘get Leo an Oscar’, and asked Twitter which out of the four Oscar nominations he lost did he most deserve to win.

Other than when he finally nabbed an Oscar in 2016 for the bear-wrestling survival flick The Revenant, DiCaprio’s been nominated four other times for a Best Actor gong. His first was for the intense portrayal in The Aviator (2005), where he played the real-life role of Howard Hughes.

Then, just two years later, he was up for one again, this time for his lead role in Blood Diamond (2007) opposite Jennifer Connelly, where he assumed the role of Rhodesian gunrunner Danny Archer.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2014) is arguably one of his most celebrated roles, when he played stock broker Jordan Belfort in the outrageous Martin Scorsese comedy.

2020 saw him nominated a fourth time, for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, in which he played washed-out movie star Rick Dalton. Incidentally, his co-star Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar for his supporting role.

So when we asked everyone to vote for his best almost-win, his energetic role in The Wolf of Wall Street was the clear winner, with a massive 82% of the votes.

The only other Oscar nomination he’s received was back in 1994 for his supporting turn in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, but we’re convinced there’s still a few to come over the next decade or two.

Happy birthday, Leo!