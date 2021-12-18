Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals How He Saved His Dogs From A Frozen Lake

Alamy

He’s known for going all in for his acting roles, so it’s not all that surprising that Leonardo DiCaprio would show the same levels of dedication when it comes to his pets.

In a new podcast appearance, the actor has recalled the moment he took a leaf out of his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant and plunged into a frozen lake in order to rescue his two dogs.

‘Basically they both fell in a frozen lake,’ DiCaprio explained, revealing that to save them he was forced to take a dip as well. ‘And then I went in. I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake,’ he said.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast ahead of the release of the new film Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio’s co-star Jennifer Lawrence explained how the dicey situation came about while they were on location for the shoot, saying, ‘One of the dogs fell in and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.’

‘And I’m sure you guys were all wondering – because I was too – he immediately got naked in the car,’ she joked, referring to the famous scene in The Revenant in which DiCaprio’s character sleeps inside a horse carcass.

DiCaprio’s dogs seems to have established quite the reputation among those involved in the upcoming Netflix movie, with director Adam McKay describing the pair as ‘absolute tornadoes’ who left the place they were staying for the shoot ‘ripped apart’.