Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals ‘Most Memorable’ Scene of His Career
Leonardo DiCaprio once revealed the ‘most memorable’ scene of his Hollywood career, and it may not be one that you immediately think of.
There are few actors out there with as many memorable scenes as DiCaprio, from a certain gruesome part in The Revenant to the ever-divisive makeshift raft bit in Titanic.
However, there is one moment in particular that apparently stands out above all others for the 46-year-old movie star.
During a 2006 press conference, DiCaprio opened up about ‘one of the most memorable moments’ of his life, which he experienced during the filming of acclaimed gangster film The Departed.
Released 15 years ago this week, this Martin Scorsese-directed crime thriller saw DiCaprio play protagonist William ‘Billy’ Costigan Jr., an undercover police officer who manages to infiltrate Frank Costello’s (Jack Nicholson) notorious Boston gang.
The Departed saw iconic director Scorsese scoop his very first Oscar for Best Director, and was a huge commercial and critical success. It also marked DiCaprio’s third time working with Scorsese.
One scene in particular has stuck with DiCaprio over the years, which sees Costello opening up to about his – correct – suspicions of a rat being in their midst.
As per The Independent, DiCaprio made the following comments during a press conference at the time:
There were a number of different scenes where I had no idea what was going to happen. One scene in particular… I remember Jack speaking to Marty because he said he didn’t feel that he was intimidating enough.
He added:
It was one of the table scenes. It was one of the most memorable moments of my life as far as being an actor is concerned.
Jack [Nicholson] had a short run, he filmed his scenes and then he left, but those were some of the most intense moments of the film for me certainly.
DiCaprio went on to remark that ‘as a human being, as a person, there were some memories that I will never forget’.
DiCaprio’s role as Costigan say him nominated for a number of awards, including a BAFTA for Best Actor and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globe Awards.
However, to the outrage of many fans, DiCaprio famously didn’t bag himself an Oscar until 2016, when he was awarded a Best Actor win, for the role as Hugh Glass in The Revenant.
