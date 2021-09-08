Leonardo DiCaprio Shares First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s upcoming all-star comedy.

It’s directed by Adam McKay, the writer-filmmaker behind Anchorman, Step Brothers and the Oscar-winning The Big Short.

You can expect more of the latter in his next film, following DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s astronomers on a path to warn people about the end of the world.

‘Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth,’ the official synopsis reads.

Alongside DiCaprio and Lawrence, you can expect to see Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

While it’s definitely a comedy, McKay previously said its tone falls somewhere between The Big Short and The Other Guys. ‘It’s not the most high-concept bizarre idea – the idea of a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming. It goes back to the trope of the mayor from Jaws,’ he told The New York Times.

‘So it’s two mid-level, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour.

‘It’s them navigating our world. It’s them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It’s them navigating the political landscape. It’s them navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived. It’s DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.’

It’s DiCaprio’s first film for a streaming platform – he reportedly took five months mulling over the script – and it marks his first reunion with Hill since The Wolf of Wall Street.

Don’t Look Up will have a limited run in cinemas on December 10 before hitting Netflix on December 24