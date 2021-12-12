unilad
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Freudian Slip In Titanic Made It Into The Movie

by : Hannah Smith on : 12 Dec 2021 15:14
While some directors insist on their actors sticking exactly to the script, there are plenty of examples of iconic scenes that were actually the result of stars fluffing their lines.

One of the most famous examples of this is in Django Unchained, in which Leonardo DiCaprio famously actually cut his hand on a glass, only to stay in character for the rest of the take, which ended up being left in for the rest of the movie.

But that’s not the only time the star has seen a mistake make it into the final cut of one of his films.

According to The Independent, when filming his breakthrough blockbuster Titanic, DiCaprio let out an awkward slip of the tongue while filming the iconic scene in which Jack paints Rose’s nude portrait.

During the scene when Rose disrobes, Jack was supposed to respond by awkwardly telling her to sit ‘over on the couch.’ But, perhaps having been a bit taken aback when confronted by the reality of the scene for the first time, a then 22-year old DiCaprio instead directed his scene partner Kate Winslet ‘over on the bed,’ before correcting his Freudian slip to say ‘uh…the couch.’

With DiCaprio’s honest mistake coming across as a pretty realistic reaction to Jack seeing Rose naked for the first time, James Cameron reportedly decided to leave the mistake in, paving the way for Winslet to say the most iconic line of the scene, ‘draw me like one of your French girls.’

